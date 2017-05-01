First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday afternoon, night

Another First Alert Weather Day will be in effect for Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night as another cold front moves through East Texas.

At this time, it does not appear to be as strong as the front that moved through on Saturday, but it will likely produce some strong to severe storms across East Texas. Greatest risks appear to be some large hail, gusty thunderstorm winds along with some flash flooding concerns, especially over the southern 1/2 of East Texas.

The tornado risk is very low, but not out of the question at this time.

The Storm Predication Center has placed East Texas under a marginal risk for severe weather. This is the lowest risk category.

This means that there is only a 5 percent chance of severe weather within 25 miles of any point in our area. Saturday's was a 30-45 percent risk. So that shows you the difference between the two cold fronts.

The Storm Prediction Center is mentioning that only parts of Southeast Texas really have a chance for isolated tornadoes, but we will keep a low chance for this to happen.

Rainfall totals may exceed 3 inches in a few locations, especially over the SE sections of East Texas.

