Monday's Weather: Mostly sunny & nice. Highs in the upper 70s with a light breeze

Good Monday morning, East Texas! A cool start to your morning with many places dropping into the 40s. Light winds and lots of sunshine today will make for a beautiful afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. More sunshine for your Tuesday with a warm trend taking us into the mid-80s by Tuesday afternoon. Our next cold front arrives Wednesday afternoon. Expect Wednesday to be breezy and warm with the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms with the cold front. At this point, severe weather can not be ruled out but it does not look widespread. Breezy northwest winds continue on Thursday with lots of sunshine and a nice cooldown. High temperatures at the end of the work week will stay in the lower to mid 70s. A beautiful weekend ahead with sunshine and warm temperatures both Saturday and Sunday.

