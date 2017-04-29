Former TJC player drafted by Rams; other NFL draft prospects to watch

A former Tyler Junior College football player is headed to the NFL.

The Los Angeles Rams selected Josh Reynolds in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Reynolds was the tenth pick of Round 4.

Reynolds played for TJC, receiving second-team all-conference recognition, according to the official site for the NFL. He later went on to play at Texas A&M University.

Two East Texas were also selected in this year's draft - Patrick Mahomes II and Tyus Bowser.

Mahomes was picked up by the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the draft and Bowser was selected by the Rams in the second round.

More than 15 players from East Texas or with ties to the region could be drafted. Here's who to watch for:

TE Colin Jeter- Longview HS, Kilgore College, and LSU

Dalton Santos-Van and Texas and Louisiana Tech

Fred Ross-John Tyler and Mississippi State

Greg Ward Jr-John Tyler and Houston

Jordan Burton-Longview and Oklahoma State

KD Cannon-Mount Pleasant and Baylor

Reggie Davis-Tenaha and Texas Tech

Shock Linwood-Linden-Kildare and Baylor

Zach Conque-SFA

Matt Davis-Tyler Junior College To SMU

Lumi Kaba- Tyler Lee Tyler Junior College and Texas State

Jerod Evans-Trinity Valley and Virginia Tech

Justice Liggins- John Tyler and SFA

Devonte Fields-Trinity Valley and SFA and Louisville

