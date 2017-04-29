Former TJC player drafted by Rams; other NFL draft prospects to - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Former TJC player drafted by Rams; other NFL draft prospects to watch

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

A former Tyler Junior College football player is headed to the NFL.

The Los Angeles Rams selected Josh Reynolds in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Reynolds was the tenth pick of Round 4.

Reynolds played for TJC, receiving second-team all-conference recognition, according to the official site for the NFL. He later went on to play at Texas A&M University.

Two East Texas were also selected in this year's draft - Patrick Mahomes II and Tyus Bowser.

Mahomes was picked up by the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the draft and Bowser was selected by the Rams in the second round.

More than 15 players from East Texas or with ties to the region could be drafted. Here's who to watch for:

  • TE Colin Jeter- Longview HS, Kilgore College, and LSU
  • Dalton Santos-Van and Texas and Louisiana Tech
  • Fred Ross-John Tyler and Mississippi State
  • Greg Ward Jr-John Tyler and Houston
  • Jordan Burton-Longview and Oklahoma State
  • KD Cannon-Mount Pleasant and Baylor
  • Reggie Davis-Tenaha and Texas Tech
  • Shock Linwood-Linden-Kildare and Baylor
  • Zach Conque-SFA
  • Matt Davis-Tyler Junior College To SMU
  • Lumi Kaba- Tyler Lee Tyler Junior College and Texas State
  • Jerod Evans-Trinity Valley and Virginia Tech
  • Justice Liggins- John Tyler and SFA
  • Devonte Fields-Trinity Valley and SFA and Louisville

For complete NFL Draft coverage, click here.

