First Alert Weather Day: Late Saturday afternoon through Saturday Night

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for late Saturday afternoon through Saturday night as a strong cold front moves through a very warm and moist air mass over East Texas late tomorrow.

Our FutureCast is now showing us that most of the stronger storms are likely to begin late tomorrow afternoon and should continue through the nighttime hours, even into the early, predawn hours, on Sunday. Once again, the Storm Predication Center has placed all of East Texas under an ENHANCED RISK for severe weather for this time period. This means that there is a 30% chance for severe storms in an area where you place a point and extend that out 25 miles in all directions. Not just storms, but severe storms. Large Hail, wind gusts near 60 mph or greater and isolated tornadoes will be possible. Some flash flooding concerns exist as well, especially over the northern and northeastern section of East Texas. Rainfall totals of between 1.50" and 3.00" or more are possible. Please remain weather alert tomorrow.

There are a lot of outdoor activities this weekend in East Texas...Here is a rule of thumb for you. "If you see lightning and hear thunder, it is time to pack it up and move indoors" A rule to live by.