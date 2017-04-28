ETMC seeks partnership

From the ETMC:

The East Texas Medical Center Regional Healthcare System is working with a leading management consultant to locate a strategic partner.

Kaufman Hall, a national healthcare consulting firm, is heading the search effort, according to Elmer G. Ellis, ETMC president/chief executive officer.

This strategic partner will provide additional capital for growth and expansion, as well as other resources to support the operation of ETMC hospitals, clinics and other services.

“In the past, healthcare systems of our size could uphold their mission of care and remain independent. It wasn’t easy, but it was doable,” Ellis said. “In today’s rapidly evolving and challenging healthcare environment, regional health systems have come to realize that partnering with larger organizations is helpful in many ways.”

This transition will be very similar to other partnerships which have already occurred across the region, state and nation.

Ellis added that nearly all non-government-funded hospitals in Texas have joined with a larger system in some capacity.

“ETMC will continue to focus on the health priorities of East Texans, which has been and will continue to be the overarching hallmark of our mission,” Ellis said. “We are confident this next step will ensure that ETMC continues to meet the healthcare needs of East Texans for years to come.”

ETMC’s partner is expected to be selected before the end of 2017.

