Friday's Weather: Partly to mostly cloudy & breezy at times. Very warm this afternoon with highs reaching the upper 80s

Good Friday morning, East Texas! Partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning and very mild temperatures. Clouds will gradually increase through the day today with breezy south winds. Temperatures will be very warm with afternoon highs reaching the upper 80s. A few sprinkles are possible this evening and temperatures won't fall out of the 70s overnight. A First Alert Weather Day for your Saturday afternoon and evening. Showers and thunderstorms will develop by late afternoon along and ahead of an advancing cold front. Rain will become more widespread through the evening with some thunderstorms becoming strong to severe. Most of East Texas is in an Enhanced Risk for severe storms with the main threats being damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes. The thunderstorms will last overnight and into Sunday morning, moving east by midday. Behind the cold front, expect much cooler temperatures for Sunday afternoon with blustery northwest winds and gradually clearing skies. Lighter winds and more sunshine will begin next week with another cold front expected by next Wednesday.

