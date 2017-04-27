Thursday's Weather: Mostly sunny & nice. Chilly start with temps in the 40s, but warming into the upper 70s by afternoon

Good Thursday morning, East Texas! A chilly start to the day with light winds and temperatures in the 40s this morning. Lots of sunshine today and a light southerly breeze. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the upper 70s. Clouds begin to increase again tomorrow with a slight chance for a few showers developing by late afternoon and evening. Temperatures much warmer for your Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. By Saturday, skies will be mostly cloudy and showers and thunderstorms will once again be developing ahead of the next cold front. Expect widespread thunderstorms by Saturday evening and some storms could become strong to severe. A First Alert Weather Day for Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday morning. Rain will end early Sunday with some partial clearing by Sunday afternoon. Breezy and cooler behind the cold front with high temperatures on Sunday only reaching near 70 degrees and blustery northwest winds gusting to 30 mph. Sunshine starts off next week with a gradual warm up and more rain chances by midweek.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.