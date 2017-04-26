Former Whitehouse Wildcat Patrick Mahomes headed to Kansas City Chiefs

In January, Whitehouse native and Texas Tech Red Raider quarterback Patrick Mahomes declared for the NFL Draft, forgoing his senior season. He left as the No. 3 passer in Texas Tech history with 11,252 career passing yards, leaving many to wonder if he could have top the record boards had he stayed.

During the NFL draft on Thursday night, Mahomes was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round.

In his last run with Texas Tech, Mahomes threw for 5,052 yards, accounted for 53 total touchdowns and finished No. 1 in the FBS in total offense for back-to-back seasons. In the month of October alone, Mahomes broke several Big 12 and school records when he produced 819 total yards in a 66-59 loss to Oklahoma.

Mahomes significant numbers, unfortunately, did not result in a winning record two out of three years for the Red Raiders, but his ability to consistently produce as a dual threat is ultimately what has mesmerized NFL scouts and coaches.

Before the NFL Combine, Mahomes was mentioned as a second- or third- round contender. However, after showing much improvement with his feet and playing under center in Indianapolis, the former Whitehouse Wildcat could become the first football player out of his East Texas town drafted in the Top 32.

