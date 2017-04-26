Who to watch in East Texas

More than 15 players from East Texas or with ties to the region could be called this week during the NFL Draft.

Round one is on Thursday night and the event wraps up on Saturday. Here's who we're watching:

QB Patrick Mahomes II - Whitehouse and Texas Tech

TE Colin Jeter-Longview and LSU

Dalton Santos-Van and Texas and Louisiana Tech

Fred Ross-John Tyler and Mississippi State

Greg Ward Jr-John Tyler and Houston

Tyus Bowser-John Tyler and Houston

Jordan Burton-Longview and Oklahoma State

Josh Reynolds-Tyler Junior College and Texas A&M

KD Cannon-Mount Pleasant and Baylor

Reggie Davis-Tenaha and Texas Tech

Shock Linwood-Linden-Kildare and Baylor

Zach Conque-SFA

Matt Davis-Tyler Junior College To SMU

Lumi Kaba- Tyler Lee Tyler Junior College and Texas State

Jerod Evans-Trinity Valley and Virginia Tech

Justice Liggins- John Tyler and SFA

Devonte Fields-Trinity Valley and SFA and Louisville

