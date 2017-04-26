Who to watch in East Texas - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Who to watch in East Texas

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
EAST TEXAS

More than 15 players from East Texas or with ties to the region could be called this week during the NFL Draft.

Round one is on Thursday night and the event wraps up on Saturday. Here's who we're watching:

  • QB Patrick Mahomes II - Whitehouse and Texas Tech
  • TE Colin Jeter-Longview and LSU
  • Dalton Santos-Van and Texas and Louisiana Tech
  • Fred Ross-John Tyler and Mississippi State
  • Greg Ward Jr-John Tyler and Houston
  • Tyus Bowser-John Tyler and Houston
  • Jordan Burton-Longview and Oklahoma State
  • Josh Reynolds-Tyler Junior College and Texas A&M
  • KD Cannon-Mount Pleasant and Baylor
  • Reggie Davis-Tenaha and Texas Tech
  • Shock Linwood-Linden-Kildare and Baylor
  • Zach Conque-SFA
  • Matt Davis-Tyler Junior College To SMU
  • Lumi Kaba- Tyler Lee Tyler Junior College and Texas State
  • Jerod Evans-Trinity Valley and Virginia Tech
  • Justice Liggins- John Tyler and SFA
  • Devonte Fields-Trinity Valley and SFA and Louisville

