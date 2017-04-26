Wednesday's Weather: First Alert Weather Day! Showers & thunderstorms ahead of cold front. Some could become strong to severe. Breezy with temps in the 70s

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas! A wind advisory already in effect for today with breezy south winds this morning becoming northwest behind an advancing cold front. Today is a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms are expected to develop along the cold front and push through East Texas during the afternoon and evening. Some storms could become strong to severe with the main threats being hail and damaging winds. However, an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Storms are expected to develop just after lunch time today and progress eastward through East Texas into the early evening hours. By late tonight, rain will end and clouds will begin to clear by tomorrow morning. With clouds and rain today, temperatures will most likely stay in the 70s all day. With clearing skies tonight, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s by morning tomorrow. Sunny and breezy at times tomorrow with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Chances for rain begin to increase again by late Friday evening with another First Alert Weather Day for Saturday afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms look to be strong to severe for Saturday afternoon and could be more widespread across East Texas. Another cold front moves through early Sunday morning, pushing the showers and thunderstorms east and cooling temperatures into the 60s for most of the day Sunday.

