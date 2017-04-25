First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday afternoon/evening

A cold front is expected to move into East Texas on Wednesday afternoon. This is a bit earlier than we anticipated yesterday. Now we are looking at an afternoon/early evening time period where strong to severe storms could move through East Texas. Everything I see right now is showing that the most significant weather will be over Arkansas and northern Louisiana with a few expected in East Texas as well, with the passage of the cold front.

The Storm Predication Center has kept a portion of East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK for strong to severe storms, and I do think we will see some, however, stronger, more significant storms, are expected to our NE during the afternoon/evening hours. We will continue to monitor the storm initiation during the day tomorrow to see where we will see strong storms around here.

By late afternoon/early evening, the storms should be limited to the southern sections of East Texas, but only for a few hours before they move out by sunset. Strong thunderstorm wind along with some pockets of large hail will be the greatest risks. An isolated tornado is not out of the question, but most of them should occur over Arkansas and areas NE of us during the day. Flash flooding is not expected anywhere in East Texas.

More to come as updates occur.