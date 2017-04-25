Tuesday's Weather: Warm & breezy. Partly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas! Not quite as chilly this morning, and winds are picking up. Partly cloudy skies this afternoon with breezy southerly winds gusting to 15 mph. Temperatures will warm into the mid-80s today. Clouds increase overnight tonight ahead of our next cold front. A First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop along the advancing cold front and move through East Texas. Some storms could become strong to severe with damaging winds and hail as the main threats. Rain will end late Wednesday night with blustery north winds and slightly cooler temperatures behind the cold front. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the end of the work week. Highs in the upper 70s for Thursday but warming into the mid to upper 80s by Friday. Slight chances for rain return to the forecast Friday, but become much more likely by Saturday afternoon and evening along another cold front. Another First Alert Weather Day expected on Saturday as more thunderstorms could become severe. Cooler and breezy behind the weekend cold front on Sunday.

