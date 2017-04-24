A First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday evening/night

As we head into Wednesday, we are looking for a rather stormy late afternoon/evening/early night time hours as another cold front moves into and through East Texas. It will likely move through fairly fast, so we are not looking for much significant rainfall, but the chances for strong to severe storms will exist. We have declared Wednesday evening and night, a First Alert Weather Day for these storms. Greatest risks, at this time, appears to be large hail and strong, thunderstorm winds. There will also be a slight chance for an isolated tornado in East Texas as well. The risk for flash flooding is once again, very low. Best chances for the strongest storms will be over the eastern sections of our area as we warm up during the afternoon and the front begins to move through.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the eastern half of East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather during this time period. Please stay tuned for any further updates on this possible severe weather event.