Monday's Weather: Beautiful day with lots of sunshine! After a chilly start, temps will warm up quickly to near 80

Good Monday morning, East Texas! Another chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 40s and some patchy fog to start your work week. Lots of sunshine is expected this afternoon and winds will be light out of the south. Temperatures will warm quickly today. Expect afternoon highs to reach the lower 80s. Sunny and breezy tomorrow with highs back in the mid to upper 80s before our next cold front arrives. That next front will arrive early Wednesday morning with the chance for scattered showers and storms. Behind the front, temperatures won't drop quite as much as the last front, but we will see a bit of a cool down. Highs Wednesday will only reach the upper 70s with breezy northwest winds. Another quick warm-up is expected through the end of the week with more chances for showers and thunderstorms by the weekend.

