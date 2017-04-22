UT Tyler to host ASC Softball Championship

UT Tyler Athletic Release

Regular-season champion University of Texas at Tyler will host the 2017 American Southwest Conference Softball Championship Tournament April 27-29 at Suddenlink Field in Tyler.

Joining top-seed UT Tyler (37-2) in the six-team field is No. 2 seed East Texas Baptist(33-6), No. 3 seed UT Dallas (32-8) and No. 4 seed Mary Hardin-Baylor (26-14). Louisiana College (24-15) is seeded fifth and Concordia Texas (19-21) is the No. 6 seed.

Tournament play begins Thursday (April 27) at 10:00 a.m. with four games on day one.Friday (April 28) starts elimination play with four games scheduled. The semifinal and final games are set for Saturday (April 29) with Sunday (April 30) the if-needed game day. All games will have live streamed video and statistics.

East Texas Baptist is the defending Conference champion and has won eight ASC championships. UT Tyler opens play looking for a fifth ASC softball championship and its first since back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015. UT Dallas is making its seventh tournament appearance and finished a program-best third in last year's tournament. Louisiana College has three times won the ASC title, the last time in 2010. Mary Hardin-Baylor is making an 18th trip to the ASC postseason while Concordia Texas is back in the tourney field for the first time since 2014.

The winner of the ASC softball tournament is the conference champion and receives the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Softball Championship. The 2017 tournament is the19th contested with East Texas Baptist winning a record eight softball titles, including five straight from 2000-2004.

NOTES:

Admission is $5 adults, $3 students, senior citizens. Tickets will be available at Suddenlink Field.

By ASC policy, no pets – leashed or unleashed – are permitted within the confines of Suddenlink Field. Only properly marked and certified assistance animals are allowed.

Get social and follow the ASC tournament on Twitter using the hashtag, #ASCsb.

2017 American Southwest Conference Softball Championship Tournament

Tyler, Texas | Suddenlink Field | Hosted by University of Texas at Tyler



Thursday, April 27

Gm 1: #3 UT Dallas (32-8) vs. #6 Concordia Texas (19-21), 10:00 a.m.

Gm 2: #4 Mary Hardin-Baylor (26-14) vs. #5 Louisiana College (24-15), 1:00 p.m.

Gm 3: #2 East Texas Baptist (33-6) vs. Winner Gm 1, 4:00 p.m.

Gm 4: #1 UT Tyler (37-2) vs. Winner Gm 2, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 28

Gm 5: Lose Gm 2 vs. Lose Gm 3, 10:00 p.m.

Gm 6: Lose Gm 1 vs. Lose Gm 4, 1:00 p.m.

Gm 7: Winner Gm 3 vs. Winner Gm 4, 4:00 p.m.

Gm 8: Winner Gm 5 vs. Winner Gm 6, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Gm 9: Winner Gm 8 vs. Lose Gm 7, 2:00 p.m.

Gm 10: Winner Gm 7 vs. Winner Gm 9, 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

Gm 11: If Needed, Gm 10 teams, 1:00 p.m.