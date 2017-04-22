Pittsburg PD: Skimming device found on ATM machine - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Pittsburg PD: Skimming device found on ATM machine

The Pittsburg Police Department is asking residents to use caution after a skimming device was found on a local ATM machine Saturday morning. 

According to Pittsburg PD, the potential victim was concerned with the way the device looked and contacted the police. 

Pittsburg PD is asking residents to use caution and to contact them if something doesn't look right. 

