Apaches hold black and gold spring game

Friday afternoon the TJC Apaches hosted their annual black and gold scrimmage at Pat Hartley Field.

Head Coach Danny Palmer sat back and watched his offense and defense take on one another. There was no clear cut standout at the quarterback position, but the run game was looking sharp.

Athens own Logan Fuller had a few nice runs of his own, Fuller now a sophomore should have some more opportunities to play this season.

The Apaches showed off a plethora of ground weapons and may be able to get by with a mediocre quarterback because of it. However, Mineola's Jeremiah Crawford will be coming in as a freshman and could have a chance to claim the starting position in the fall.

