SFA host purple and white spring game this weekend

SFA Athletics Release

2017 Purple and White Spring Game

Saturday, April 22, 2017 | 6:00 p.m.

Homer Bryce Stadium | Nacogdoches, Texas

Watch: ESPN3 (available on the WatchESPN app)

The Kickoff

Stephen F. Austin will conclude its 2017 spring schedule with the annual Purple and White spring game, kicking off at 6 p.m. at Homer Bryce Stadium. The game will be streamed live on ESPN3, available online and through the WatchESPN app available on mobile devices.

The Culmination

Saturday’s spring game marks the end of the Lumberjacks’ 15-session spring practice session, which got underway March 24th. SFA held 12 practice sessions with two full-pad scrimmages, taking place April 1st at Homer Bryce Stadium and April 8th at Carthage High School. Saturday’s spring game marks the final on-field football workouts for the Lumberjacks until fall camp gets underway in August.

The Format

Stephen F. Austin’s 2017 Purple and White spring game will follow a similar format to previous spring games under head coach Clint Conque as the Lumberjacks will play four 15 minute running clock quarters. The clock will stop on changes of possession, as well as in the final two minutes of both the first and second half. Halftime will be 10 minutes long as the game is expected to conclude around 7:45 p.m.

The Scoring

Being Saturday’s spring game will feature the offense (white) against the defense (purple), the game will once again utilize coach Conque’s modified scoring system, awarding points for various accomplishments during the game:

Offense:

• Touchdown – six points

• Field goal – three points

• Two point conversion – two points

• Explosive play (15+ yards) - two points

• First down – one point

• Point after touchdown – one point

Defense:

• Defensive touchdown – six points

• Turnover – six points

• Tackle for loss – three points

• Missed field goal attempt – two points

• Three-and-out – two points

The Force

Following the conclusion of Saturday’s spring game, SFA will hold its second annual Movie Night at Homer Bryce Stadium, showing Rogue One: A Star Wars Story on the Homer Bryce videoboard, beginning at approximately 8 p.m. Fans are invited to watch the movie on the turf at Homer Bryce Stadium with the concession stand offering a Movie Night deal of popcorn, candy and a drink for $5.

