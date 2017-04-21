Patriots softball wins ASC regular-season title

UT Tyler Athletics Release

The No. 2 UT Tyler softball team clinched its fourth consecutive American Southwest Conference regular-season championship with a 2-0 victory against Sul Ross State Friday at Suddenlink Field.

The victory, which opened a three-game weekend series between the two teams, was UT Tyler’s 19th in a row as the Patriots improved to 35-2 overall and 16-2 in the ASC.

In addition to winning the regular-season championship, the Patriots will host next weekend’s conference tournament.

The Patriots opened their scoring in the third inning when Kaylee Prather singled home Kailey Henderson to give UT Tyler a 1-0 lead.

The Patriots added to their lead in the fifth when Prather scored on a double by Cheyenne Thompson to make it 2-0.

Alaina Kissinger picked up the win in the circle for UT Tyler. The senior allowed four hits in seven innings and struck out three to improve to 19-0 this season.

Offensively for the Patriots, Prather and Andrea Gonzales both went 2-for-3 to lead UT Tyler.

The Patriots and Lobos will conclude their series with a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at Noon.

It will also be Senior Day at Suddenlink Field as the Patriots will honor six seniors between games. Prather, Kissinger, Bianca Van Vlerah, Lexi Ackroyd, KK Stevens and Mel Hinojosa will all play their final regular-season home games for UT Tyler on Saturday.