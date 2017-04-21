First Alert Weather Day for Friday Night/Early Saturday Morning

We continue to monitor an approaching cold front that should begin to move into East Texas late this evening and early tonight. Ahead and along this front, generally north of Interstate 20, there is a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms to occur. Greatest risks continue to be gusty thunderstorm winds in excess of 60 mph along with some pockets of large hail. The flash flooding risk is at an absolute minimal, however, the tornado risk is not completely out of the picture. According to FutureCast, the first storms could begin arriving over the far northwestern sections of East Texas around 8 pm and continue to move SE and E through the northern sections of East Texas. Shortly after midnight and before 3 am, as these storms move into the central sections of East Texas, we may see a few strong to severe storms along I-20, but during this time, the storms should begin to weaken fairly quickly. So, what we are thinking is that beyond that, just rain with a few thundershowers remaining possible through dawn. Much cooler air moves in with this front, so as the cool air moves in, the storms should weaken and just turn to rain.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern areas, north and along I-20 under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather, which means that there is a 30% chance for severe weather to occur. Again, greatest risks appear to be strong wind and large hail, with an isolated tornado not out of the question.

We are not looking for excessive amounts of rain with these fast moving storms. Generally less than .75"...with most getting less than that.