Friday's Weather: Warm & breezy. Highs in the mid 80s with south winds gusting to 15 mph

Good Friday morning East Texas! After a very mild start, clouds will break for the afternoon and we'll be warm and breezy at times. High temperatures will reach the mid-80s with south winds gusting to 15 mph. A First Alert Weather Day for late tonight into early tomorrow morning. An advancing cold front will push into the region and showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of the front. Those thunderstorms are expected to arrive in East Texas around midnight Friday night and last into the early morning hours Saturday. There is a chance that a few storms, especially in northern areas could become strong to severe with damaging winds being the main threat. Rain will end by midday Saturday with gusty north winds behind the front. Saturday afternoon looks windy and cooler. High temperatures will struggle to reach 70 degrees and north winds will gust to 25 mph. Temperatures drop into the 40s by Sunday morning and Sunday afternoon still looks breezy and cool with highs barely reaching the lower 70s. Monday morning, winds will calm and temperatures will drop quickly. Expect to start the work week in the lower to mid-40s Monday morning, but a warming trend begins Monday afternoon and high temperatures will be back in the mid-80s by the middle of next week.

