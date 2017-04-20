First Alert Weather Day for Friday evening, night

A strong cold front will move through East Texas late on Friday night/early Saturday morning causing isolated strong to severe storms to occur, generally north of Interstate 20, with a few moving south of the I-20.

At this time, the greatest risk will be strong thunderstorm winds and isolated pockets of large hail. Risks for flash flooding and tornadoes will remain fairly low, but not out of the question.

This system will move through quickly, depositing much drier and cooler air into East Texas during the predawn hours on Saturday. As we venture through Saturday, skies should clear and the NW winds will be a bit gusty.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas north and along I-20 under a slight risk for strong to severe storms. An enhanced risk has been posted for counties along the Red River.

At this time, I don't feel that the southern sections of East Texas will be involved in this First Alert Weather Day, but if anything changes, we will make the changes as well.

Most of the storms should occur when it is dark on Friday night and end shortly after midnight on Saturday morning. By sunrise on Saturday, all of East Texas should be out of the rain and it will be a fairly cool weekend from start to finish.

More details to come as necessary.

