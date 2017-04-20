Thursday's Weather: Morning clouds, patchy fog. Partly cloudy by afternoon with a slight chance for an isolated shower. Warm & humid. Highs in the mid 80s

Good Thursday morning, East Texas! This morning is starting out very mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and some patchy fog, especially down to the south. This afternoon looks a lot like yesterday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s. An isolated shower still can't be ruled out so be ready for a few sprinkles here and there. Tomorrow, winds will pick up out of the south. Still warm and humid for the end of the week, but a cold front is on the way. That front will arrive Saturday morning. Expect some showers and thunderstorms along the front with the most likely chance for heavy thunderstorms in northern areas. Rain will clear by afternoon on Saturday with breezy northerly winds behind the cold front and much cooler temperatures. Many places on Saturday won't make it out of the 60s with north winds gusting to 20-25 mph. Sunday still looks cooler and breezy. High temperatures Sunday will reach the lower 70s. Winds begin to calm down by early next week with a quick warming trend back into the mid-80s by next Wednesday.

