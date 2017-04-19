Dominating their sport: UT Tyler women's golf heads to nationals for the 6th consecutive year

For the fourth consecutive season, American Southwest Conference women's golf has been dominated by the UT Tyler Patriots. For back to back years, senior Morgan Loth has controlled the individual circuit, becoming the first two time ASC champion in program history.

"She's been playing better this year then ever. Even in the fall before our first tournament I thought about how I've never seen her hit the ball this well. Any coach will tell you it's hard to repeat anything in sports. So for her to do that individually was a great feat," said Grant Spencer, women's golf head coach.

"Being able to accomplish a two-time win, I was pretty proud of it and it was pretty exciting being able to represent the school," said Morgan Loth, senior patriot and four-time ASC Champion.

Along with another conference title the Patriots also claimed a bid to the national tournament, however competing on a the biggest stage is really nothing new. It may be just the fourth consecutive ASC championship for the women's golf, but they've been on the national stage six years in a row.

"Going into nationals knowing that everyone is chasing us and we have a target on back, it's just helps us to keep grinding it out on the golf course and we have to play at our best level," said Amy Cox, runner up in ASC individuals.

Playing at Houston's Bay Oaks Country Club, a familiar course, the Patriots feel confident that they can pull off an historic win after finishing as runner-ups in 2016.

"It's a great golf course for these girls to play on, we like it. We've played the nationals last year, the national preview last year, and the national preview this year so we've got a lot of rounds out there," said Coach Spencer.

"I think this team has the best chance because we are all right there shooting low numbers and these next couple of weeks we just have to work out some kinks," said Loth.

"It would be amazing to win a national championship, I can't even put it into words. But for East Texas I think it would inspire girls and really anyone to go out and pick up a golf club and play," said Cox.

