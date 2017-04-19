Sports WebXtra: Whitehouse Wildcats baseball breaks three way tie

Before Tuesday night's results, Whitehouse was in a three way tie for the District 17-5A title with Lindale and Corsicana. The Wildcats beat the Tigers 5-3, and will play them again Friday in Corsicana.

However, the win puts Whitehouse and Lindale alone at the top for now. If these two team can take Friday night's match-ups as well then they will meet next week with the district title on the line. If either Whitehouse of Lindale loses it becomes a tad more complex.

Whitehouse is trying to return to the state tournament for back to back years after falling in the state semis last season.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.