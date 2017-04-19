Sports WebXtra: Dallas Cowboys Possible Schedule

The official schedules for the 2017-18 season won't be released until Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. central, but it's fun to try and guess what may happen.

There are two things we know for sure based on common sense and how well the Cowboys did last season. One, they will most likely have to the maximum amount of prime time games, and two their schedule will end with a NFC East opponent.

Check out this Sports WebXtra to find out what one ESPN Cowboys commentator is predicting and how we think it stacks up.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.