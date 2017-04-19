Gift of Love: Bryan and Alex

It was an exciting afternoon of learning kicks and punches at Tiger Rock Martial Arts for 7-year-old Bryan and big brother Alex.

Bryan is in the 1st grade and enjoys being with this friends at school. He enjoys Legos, playing video games, painting pictures and riding his bike.

Playing outside," Bryan said.

He also wants to play soccer and enjoys the outdoors.

Ride my scooter," Bryan said.

As for his future, Bryan wants to be a police officer when he grows up. When asked about what type of adoptive family he would like, he says he would like to have a big family. He also wants an active family that goes camping and on other adventures, including his favorite!

"I would like to go to Six Flags," Bryan said.

And he really wants to ride the roller coasters! Bryan says he would really like a dog to call his own. He also hopes his adoptive family has a pool!

Alex is 14-years-old and in the 8th grade. He has a very quick sense of humor and is a lot of fun. Alex also loves playing sports.

"Play basketball and football," Alex said.

His favorite basketball team is the Cavaliers and his favorite football team is the Cowboys. Alex would like to have some brothers his own ages and wants a family that goes to church where he can be involved in youth group. As for his three wishes, Alex has big plans.

"I want to meet LeBron James ," Alex said.

He also wants to go to Hawaii to learn how to surf. And Alex hopes to go to Texas A&M for college. Both boys want a mom and a dad that can raise them in a safe environment.

"To have a permanent family," Alex said.

A family that can show Alex and Bryan the Gift of Love.



