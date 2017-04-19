Better East Texas: Ray Rice incident

Two and half years ago, in the middle of the 2014 NFL season, the league was rocked by the video and charges of domestic violence against Ray Rice, at the time, one of the league’s top players.

The charges were ultimately dismissed but the video evidence was enough to end Rice’s on-field career in football.

Over the past few years, Rice has been trying to repair his image and has been working towards getting on a team again but there have been no takers.

In the meantime, the league started a program for league employees – players – everyone – to educate and combat domestic abuse. Ray Rice is now part of that program and his testimony should be compelling as he speaks to audiences about his situation and how men can make healthy choices to avoid going where he went.

This program is all good for the league but the Ray Rice incident was so much more and had such an impact on people outside the league that Ray Rice needs to tell his story to a much broader audience across all communities in America.

Perhaps it is done in person or electronically through a digital platform, but his story needs to be told to help those in domestic violence situations and even prevent others from making the same mistakes.

Statistics still suggest that only one percent of domestic violence cases are reported and that is the true tragedy. Ray Rice and the NFL have another opportunity to make a huge positive impact and doing so will make for a Better East Texas.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.