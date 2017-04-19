Wednesday's Weather: Patchy fog early becoming partly cloudy. Very slight chance for isolated pop up shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in lower to mid 80s

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas! Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog this morning. Clouds will begin to break by lunch time with partly cloudy skies through the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm could pop up this afternoon, but most places will remain dry through the rest of the work week. High temperatures today will reach the lower to mid 80s with a light southerly breeze. More sunshine for Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the mid 80s. South winds pick up on Friday afternoon ahead of the next cold front. The front will move through early Saturday with a chance for scattered showers and storms along the front, but clearing by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler this weekend, with highs only reaching the lower 70s and overnight lows dropping into the 40s by Sunday morning. Northwest winds behind the front will be blustery at times.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.