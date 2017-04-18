Dak Prescott coming to ETX to support Boys and Girls Clubs of the Big Pines

In just one season, a fourth round pick went from back up quarterback to the face of the Dallas Cowboys. In ten days Dak Prescott will be making his way to East Texas for a fundraiser supporting the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Big Pines.

"This actually started in October, and at the time he wanted to help kids. Then the Cowboys went on a massive run and became really good, and he was harder to get in touch with. But the great thing about this event is that he reached out to us," said Bryan Partee, President and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of the Big Pines.

Wanting to use his influence to make a positive difference in the lives of others, on April 28th Prescott will speak at LeTourneau University's Belcher Center. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will go to help nearly 10 Boys and Girls Club locations in East Texas.

"We cover an area over 225 miles. Jefferson, Longview, Hughes Springs, Ore City, Mount Pleasant, Elysian Fields, Waskom, Marshall, and Gladwater. Every location is going to profit from this," said Partee.

While not every kid will get to meet Prescott in person, it will still be a bragging point knowing that a professional athlete cared.

"I think it gives the club a level of prestige. We do a lot of national conferences for the teams and different programs that I told you about and they will go and say my club had Dak," said Partee.

You can purchase tickets at for Prescott's appearance at belchercenter.com.

