Sports WebXtra: Jimmy Butler shines in first round of the playoffs

Former TJC Apache Jimmy Butler is on a mission this postseason with the Chicago Bulls.

Butler has played in over 30 playoff games, with the latest two games against the Boston Celtics. In Game 1 Butler recorded 30 points, and is currently at 17 in Game 2 with still a whole quarter left to play.

At the end of three the Bulls where up 86-75.

