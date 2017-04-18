Sports WebXtra: Destiny Brooks decides on Cal State-Northridge

Destiny Brooks has officially decided on where she will continue her basketball career.

The Gilmer star went to viral lengths in order to land her Division I offer, tweeting out a video where she shot three pointers consistently for 45 seconds. After offers from Appalachian State, Dartmouth, and California State-Norhtridge, Brooks has decided to become a Matador.

Cal State-Northridge has been to the NCAA Tournament two out the passed three years, and plays exceptional opponents such as University of Hawaii in the Big West Conference.

