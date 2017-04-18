Tuesday's Weather: Few sprinkles this morning. Isolated shower o - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tuesday's Weather: Few sprinkles this morning. Isolated shower or storm possible this afternoon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy & warm. Highs near 80 degrees

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Good Tuesday morning East Texas!  Moisture is still hanging around so today will be another warm, humid day.  Patchy fog and a few areas of light drizzle or mist are expected this morning.  Mostly cloudy and warm this afternoon with the chance for a few isolated showers or maybe even a pop-up thunderstorm.  Temperatures this afternoon will reach near 80 degrees with light and variable winds.  Rain chances stick around into Wednesday but are even less than today.  Expect a warming trend through the end of the week with highs reaching the mid-80s and more sunshine Thursday and Friday.  Our next cold front arrives Saturday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms during the day and a cool down.  High temperatures this weekend will only reach the lower 70s with breezy north and northwest winds behind the cold front.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly