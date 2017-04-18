Tuesday's Weather: Few sprinkles this morning. Isolated shower or storm possible this afternoon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy & warm. Highs near 80 degrees

Good Tuesday morning East Texas! Moisture is still hanging around so today will be another warm, humid day. Patchy fog and a few areas of light drizzle or mist are expected this morning. Mostly cloudy and warm this afternoon with the chance for a few isolated showers or maybe even a pop-up thunderstorm. Temperatures this afternoon will reach near 80 degrees with light and variable winds. Rain chances stick around into Wednesday but are even less than today. Expect a warming trend through the end of the week with highs reaching the mid-80s and more sunshine Thursday and Friday. Our next cold front arrives Saturday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms during the day and a cool down. High temperatures this weekend will only reach the lower 70s with breezy north and northwest winds behind the cold front.

