Name: Mickey Starnes

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 145

Crime: Theft

Mickey Starnes is wanted by Tyler police for a felony theft charge.

A Tyler homeowner found him online under the name "MJL Remodeling." Starnes was hired in December 2016 to do some work on a house.

Police say starnes showed up several times, took photos and measurements, then took a $7000 up-front payment.

Police say he then never returned to do the actual work. So, he's now wanted on a felony theft charge. If you've seen him, email us at crimefighters@kltv.com, or call (903) 531-1000.