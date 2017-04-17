Monday's Weather: Mild morning with a 40 % chance of rain this afternoon. Highs near 80

Good morning and happy Monday! Though most of the area is dry this morning, keep your umbrellas close by. Rain chances will rise this afternoon. We have a 40% rain chance later in the day, but by the evening and night time hours showers should diminish. Monday begins on a mild note, with most in the mid to upper 60s this morning. No jacket will be needed for today, especially this afternoon. Highs will be near 80 degrees for our region. Winds out of the south are to blame. The southerly flow is bringing in warmer air into East Texas, and will keep its affect on our afternoon highs for the majority of our week. A cold front is projected to moves through Saturday, knocking temperatures back into the 70 for the weekend.

Have a great day!

