Good Friday Weather: Nice & warm. Mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s with a light southerly breeze

Good Friday morning East Texas! A few clouds this morning and mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Today will look and feel a lot like yesterday. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 80s with a light breeze out of the south. Tonight, temperatures drop back into the lower 60s for a nice, mild start to your Saturday morning. A few more clouds this weekend, but otherwise no big changes to the forecast. Temperatures Saturday will reach the lower 80s with a light breeze. Easter Sunday looks nice as well, but with a few more clouds. A very slight chance for a few isolated showers by Sunday afternoon. The most likely area to see the rain will be southern counties in Deep East Texas. The chance for a few showers and thunderstorms increases a little bit for Monday, but not everyone will see the rain. Temperatures stay in the lower 80s through the end of next week.

