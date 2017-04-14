Good Friday Weather: Nice & warm. Mostly sunny skies this aftern - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Good Friday Weather: Nice & warm. Mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s with a light southerly breeze

Good Friday morning East Texas!  A few clouds this morning and mostly sunny skies this afternoon.  Today will look and feel a lot like yesterday.  High temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 80s with a light breeze out of the south.  Tonight, temperatures drop back into the lower 60s for a nice, mild start to your Saturday morning.  A few more clouds this weekend, but otherwise no big changes to the forecast.  Temperatures Saturday will reach the lower 80s with a light breeze.  Easter Sunday looks nice as well, but with a few more clouds.  A very slight chance for a few isolated showers by Sunday afternoon.  The most likely area to see the rain will be southern counties in Deep East Texas.  The chance for a few showers and thunderstorms increases a little bit for Monday, but not everyone will see the rain.  Temperatures stay in the lower 80s through the end of next week.

