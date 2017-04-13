Section of Cumberland Road is closed in Tyler - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Section of Cumberland Road is closed in Tyler

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Cumberland Road in Tyler is closed.

A tornado siren is being installed around Cumberland Road between Old Hickory and Paluxy.

The installation is expected to take several hours.

The Tyler Police Department urges drivers to use an alternate route.

