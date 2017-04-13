2 arrested after drugs found in stolen trailer

Two people were arrested Wednesday for having drugs and other illegal materials in their possession.

David Cummings and Christina Cummings were apprehended by Henderson County Sheriff's Office deputies and Smith County Narcotics investigators.

"This is a major arrest for both counties. We worked together, brought these folks in and got their drugs out of this community," Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said.

Officials said the Cummings had a considerable amount of illegal drugs and other prohibited materials, including methamphetamine, Xanax, marijuana, a gun, counterfeit money.

Deputies found the illegal substances and materials in a trailer in the Forest Grove Subdivision south of Chandler. Officials also said the trailer was reported stolen.

David Cummings is a convicted criminal, and the sheriff's office said that having the gun in his possession added to his charges.

Charges that the two face include a first-degree felony for possession of the meth, and carries a punishment of up to 99 years, but not less than five years, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, which is a third-degree felony with a 10-year, but not less than a two-year penalty.

Both crimes also carry $10,000 fines, each.

