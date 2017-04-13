Thursday's Weather: Another nice, warm day. Partly cloudy & warm this afternoon with highs reaching the lower 80s

Good Thursday morning East Texas! More fog being reported this morning with visibilities reduced to a mile or less, so give yourself an extra few minutes on that morning commute. Otherwise, another nice day ahead. Morning clouds will clear leaving us with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. A light southeasterly breeze is expected with high temperatures reaching the lower 80s. Even more sunshine for your Friday with highs once again in the lower 80s by afternoon. The weekend looks breezy at times, but still warm. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will reach the lower 80s with partly cloudy skies. A slight chance for rain, especially during the afternoon, on your Easter Sunday and those rain chances will increase a bit for the start of the next work week. A few showers and storms possible Monday and maybe even Tuesday with warm, humid conditions through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.