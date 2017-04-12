To make this fruit salad with the flavor of a mojito, I've used lime juice and rum extract to dress the fruit, and it is excellent!



Mojito fruit salad by Mama Steph



Ingredients

5-6 cups of your favorite fruits (I used watermelon, blueberries, strawberries, pineapple and grapes)

Toss in large salad bowl

Then add:

?1/4 cup chopped mint leaves

juice of two limes

1/4 teaspoon rum extract



Toss again, then serve in bowls garnished with mint leaves, if desired.

Enjoy!

