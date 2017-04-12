Mojito fruit salad by Mama Steph - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Mojito fruit salad by Mama Steph

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
To make this fruit salad with the flavor of a mojito, I've used lime juice and rum extract to dress the fruit, and it is excellent! 
 

Ingredients
5-6 cups of your favorite fruits (I used watermelon, blueberries, strawberries, pineapple and grapes)
Toss in large salad bowl

Then add: 
?1/4 cup chopped mint leaves
juice of two limes
1/4 teaspoon rum extract

Toss again, then serve in bowls garnished with mint leaves, if desired. 

Enjoy!

