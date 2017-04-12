To make this fruit salad with the flavor of a mojito, I've used lime juice and rum extract to dress the fruit, and it is excellent!
Mojito fruit salad by Mama Steph
Ingredients
5-6 cups of your favorite fruits (I used watermelon, blueberries, strawberries, pineapple and grapes)
Toss in large salad bowl
Then add:
?1/4 cup chopped mint leaves
juice of two limes
1/4 teaspoon rum extract
Toss again, then serve in bowls garnished with mint leaves, if desired.
Enjoy!
105 West Ferguson Street
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 597-5588
publicfile@kltv.com
(903) 597-5588EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.