Wednesday's Weather: Mix of sun & clouds. Very slight chance for isolated shower in Deep ETX. Highs in the mid 70s

Good Wednesday morning East Texas! Mostly cloudy this morning with some patchy dense fog out there. A dense fog advisory has been issued for several counties until 9 a.m. As the fog dissipates, we could see some sunshine later in the afternoon, which will warm us up a bit more than what we saw yesterday. Light southeast winds this afternoon and highs in the mid to upper 70s. The remnants of the weak cold front are still lingering today and there is a very slight chance that one or two showers could develop later this afternoon. The best chances will be far south and east in Deep East Texas. A little bit more sunshine for the end of the week and that means a warming trend. High temperatures will be back in the 80s for the end of the week and into the weekend. Breezy conditions return by Friday afternoon. The weekend looks nice and warm. Both Saturday and Sunday will be breezy at times with highs in the lower to mid-80s. A slight chance for an isolated shower can't be ruled out for much of the weekend.

