Sports WebXtra: East Texas softball takes over latest polls - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: East Texas softball takes over latest polls

East Texas softball is representing the region well as 20 teams are in the Top 25 of the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association Poll.  

CLASS 5A

  • No. 7 Texas High
  • No. 25 (tie) Lindale
  • No. 25 (tie) Pine Tree

CLASS 4A

  • No. 15 Carthage
  • No. 18 Lufkin Hudson
  • No. 21 Rusk

CLASS 3A

  • No. 3 Hooks
  • No. 6 Woodville
  • No. 7 Hughes Springs
  • No. 9 White Oak
  • No. 19 Corrigan-Camden
  • No. 24 New Diana
  • No. 25 (tie) Mount Vernon
  • No. 25 (tie) New Boston
  • No. 25 (tie) West Rusk

CLASS 2A

  • No. 13 Woden
  • No. 17 Martin’s Mill
  • No. 18 Grapeland
  • No. 24 Joaquin
  • No. 25 (tie) Hawkins

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved. [

Powered by Frankly