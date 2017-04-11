Sports WebXtra: Latest Baseball Polls Rank ETX teams at the top - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: Latest Baseball Polls Rank ETX teams at the top

About half way through district, almost 20 East Texas teams have appeared in this week's txhighschoolbaseball.com poll. More impressive is the presence of Class 3A Region II District 16, where three of those teams are in the Top 25, including White Oak, New Diana, and Beckville. 

CLASS 5A

  • No. 13 Sulphur Springs (13-5-2)
  • No. 15 Hallsville (20-3)

CLASS 4A

  • No. 4 Pleasant Grove (21-2)
  • No. 12 Huntington (17-4)
  • No. 14 Lufkin Hudson (15-7)

CLASS 3A

  • No. 1 Nacogdoches Central Heights (19-1-1)
  • No. 5 Edgewood (15-6-2)
  • No. 13 Hughes Springs (16-2)
  • No. 14 Beckville (15-4)
  • No. 19 Winnsboro (16-2)
  • No. 21 New Diana (16-4)
  • No. 22 White Oak (15-6)
  • No. 24 Harmony (18-4)

CLASS 2A

  • No. 4 Woden (14-4)
  • No. 7 Groveton (18-2)
  • No. 8 Joaquin (15-2)
  • No. 10 West Sabine (15-4-1)
  • No. 24 Overton (12-2-2)

