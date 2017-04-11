Sports WebXtra: Kilgore heads to state with last minute opponent change

UIL Texas Press Release

The Conference 4A boys soccer state tournament pairings have changed due to a forfeit by Houston Wheatley High School. Houston Washington High School will be designated as the UIL Soccer State Tournament qualifying team.

Houston Wheatley has forfeited the Conference 4A Region 3 boys soccer regional final after a routine eligibility check in preparation for the state tournament revealed an ineligible player participated in the regional soccer tournament. Houston ISD and Houston Wheatley self reported this violation to the UIL. The minimum penalty for use of an ineligible player is forfeiture of that contest.

Houston Washington was defeated by Houston Wheatley in the regional final. Houston Washington will now advance to face Kilgore in the Conference 4A boys soccer state semifinal tomorrow at 4 p.m. Updated state tournament pairings are below.

Wednesday, April 12

Conference 4A Boys Semifinals

4 p.m. Houston Washington (13-1) vs. Kilgore (19-5-2)

6:30 p.m. Progreso (24-5-2) vs. Bridgeport (18-3-5)