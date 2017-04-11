Mama Steph will share ideas for making a twist on the Southern favorite, deviled eggs!

Get your bacon and jalapenos ready, and you'll be on your way to a great appetizer for Easter or anytime!



Kicked-up deviled eggs with bacon by Mama Steph



6 boiled eggs, sliced in half lengthwise, yolks removed into a bowl

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 teaspoon red wine vinegar (I used the jalapeno flavored one)

1/3 cup chopped pickled jalapenos

1 to 2 tablespoons chopped green onions (white and very light green parts only)zz

3 strips cooked bacon, crumbled



Method:



Place yolks in a small mixing bowl, and mash well with a fork. Add all other ingredients, as well as salt and pepper to taste, and stir until combined.

Fill the egg whites with spoon, or pipe into the whites using a ziploc bag filled with the filling. Snip off one corner and squeeze to fill.





Tips:

To make perfect boiled eggs, place eggs in pan, then cover with cool water, filling to a depth of at least an inch over the top of the eggs. Add a tablespoon of salt, as some wise older cooks say this helps make the shells more easily removable.

If any of the eggs float to the top of the water, throw them out, as floating eggs are typically spoiled eggs.



Next, bring eggs to a boil over medium-high heat. As soon as a rolling boil is reached, cover the pan and remove from heat. Set timer for 12 minutes. When the time goes off, take pan to sink, and carefully pour out the hot water.



Toss the eggs around in the empty pan to crack the shells thoroughly. Cover again with cool water so they become a manageable temperature. Then, after a few minutes, peel your eggs and make your recipe!

