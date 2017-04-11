Tuesday's Weather: Scattered showers, storms gradually ending by evening. Temps in the upper 60s and lower 70s

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas! We're off to a stormy start, but the good news is that the threat for severe weather has diminished. The cold front has moved into the area, but stalled right on top of us and will be the focus for shower and thunderstorm activity through the rest of the day. Scattered showers and storms will continue for much of the morning and some storms could have some gusty winds and plenty of lightning. By midday, most of the thunderstorm activity will be decreasing, but we could still see scattered showers off and on through the afternoon and early evening. Overnight, expect cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Mostly cloudy tomorrow and another chance for a couple of isolated showers tomorrow afternoon. A brief chance to dry out for the end of the week as temperatures work their way back into the 80s, but slight chances for rain are back in the forecast for the holiday weekend.

