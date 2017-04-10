First Alert Weather Day through early Tuesday morning

As a slow moving cold front progresses through East Texas late this afternoon, into the overnight hours, there will be a chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms across East Texas.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of East Texas, with the exception of the far SE sections of Deep East Texas, under a SLIGHT RISK for strong to severe thunderstorms through early tomorrow morning.

It appears that the majority of the severe storms should be out of East Texas shortly after midnight tonight. Some rain will still be possible throughout the day on Tuesday, but the severe weather threat will likely end.

Greatest risks remain some large hail, gusty winds caused by these strong to severe storms, and with some heavier pockets of rainfall, the flash flooding risk has been heightened to medium on our risk graphic. The tornado risk will remain low through this period, not out of the question but low.

It also looks like most of the severe storms will clear the Tyler/Longview/Jacksonville area late this evening, but will hang on for a few more hours over the southernmost sections of East Texas until shortly after midnight.

There are a few models that show this happening a bit slower, so we will continue to monitor any changes in the progression of storms in East Texas, very closely.

More to come, if necessary.

