Monday's Weather: Strong storms possible by afternoon, evening; Highs in the upper 70s

Good Monday morning East Texas! A First Alert Weather Day is in effect today. Partly to mostly cloudy skies, warm and breezy through the afternoon. South winds will gust to 15-20 mph and high temperatures will reach the upper 70s to near 80s degrees.



This is all ahead of an advancing cold front that will arrive late this evening. Ahead of the front, showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Some of those storms could become strong to severe with high winds and large hail being the main threats.



The Storm Prediction Center has put most of East Texas in a "slight" risk for severe thunderstorms. Showers and storms will last overnight into early Tuesday morning, with any strong storms ending. However, some showers and a few isolated thunderstorms could last into Tuesday afternoon and evening, making Tuesday a wet day.



A slight chance for a few isolated showers will last into the middle of the week as well.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.