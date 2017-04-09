Avalon Faire in Gregg County - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Avalon Faire in Gregg County

The Avalon Faire in Gregg County is back during the month of April.

If you’d like to see some jousting, blacksmithing, magic or just take in some minstrel tunes while enjoying a little mead you might want to check it out.

