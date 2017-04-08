Patriots sweep as Romero throws no-hitter

UT Tyler Athletics Release

Freshman Whitney Romero pitched the first no-hitter of her collegiate career in Game 1 and the UT Tyler softball team cruised to another shutout in Game 2 as they swept a doubleheader against Ozarks Saturday at Suddenlink Field.

Romero’s no-hitter came in a 9-0 UT Tyler victory while the Patriots took the second game 8-0. With the wins, No. 2 UT Tyler completed a three-game sweep of the Eagles after taking the opening game on Friday and extended their winning streak to 15 games.

UT Tyler improved to 31-2 overall and 22-2 in the American Southwest Conference.

In the first game of the day, Romero struck out eight batters and walked just one to improve to 11-1 this season.

She got all the offense she needed from her team in the bottom of the first inning. Andrea Gonzales doubled home Kaylee Prather to put the Patriots on the board. Lexi Ackroyd singled home Mel Hinojosa, Cheyenne Thompson singled home Mel Hinojosa, Hannah Moore doubled home Thompson and Ackroyd and Alyssa Henry doubled home Moore to give the Patriots a 6-0 lead after the first inning.

The Patriots added another run in the second when Bianca Van Vlerah scored on a groundout by Hinojosa and two more in the third when Prather singled home Courtney Meier and Henry scored on a single by Gonzales.

Offensively, Gonzales had three hits for UT Tyler. Prather and Moore each had two. With a single in the first inning, Prather extended her hitting streak to 15 games.

In the second game of the doubleheader, the Patriots again got their offense going in the first inning. Van Vlerah hit a solo home run down the right field line to give UT Tyler a 1-0 lead. It was Van Vlerah’s second home run of the season.

UT Tyler added to its lead with a run in the third on an RBI double by Van Vlerah that scored Henry.

The Patriots extended their lead even more in the fifth. Henry scored when Van Vlerah reached on a fielder’s choice. Prather stole home. Van Vlerah scored on a single by Gonzales and Kailey Henderson scored on a groundout by Hinojosa.

UT Tyler added its final two runs in the sixth. Thompson scored on a double by Prather and Prather scored on a single by Van Vlerah to end the game.

Alaina Kissinger picked up the win in the circle for the Patriots in the second game. She allowed two hits and struck out six in five innings to improve to 17-0 this season. Miranda Leal struck out two of the three batters she faced in the sixth.

Offensively, Van Vlerah had a huge game for UT Tyler with three hits and four RBIs. Henry, Thompson and Prather each had two hits. Prather extended her hitting streak to 16 games with a single in the fifth inning.

The Patriots will be back in action Thursday when they open a three-game series at Louisiana College. The game will begin at 6 p.m. The teams will then play a doubleheader on Friday beginning at 1 p.m.